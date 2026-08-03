New Central Pike Elementary means no portable classrooms in Wilson County this year

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County School broke ground on Central Pike Elementary School in late 2024. Today, staff welcomed students for their first day of school in the new building.

The school has around 50 classrooms to hold more than 1,000 students. In its first year, Central Pike has nearly 700 students. The building is approximately 127,000 sq. ft. The elementary school was built to serve the growth of Wilson County.

"For the first time, I think in a long time, we don't have portables in Wilson County, and that is an exciting thing," said Mayor Randall Hutto at the school's ribbon cutting.

"As we cut this ribbon we celebrate not just the opening of the school but the beginning of a tradition. The memories made here, the lessons learned, the friendships formed, and the dreams inspired will shape this community for years to come. Congratulations to the students, family, faculty, and staff of Central Pike Elementary. Welcome to your new home, welcome to the pack and go coyotes," said Chairman of the Board Joseph Padillia.

Principal Amy Wilken has been waiting months for the first day of school. She is looking forward to leading Central Pike's first group of students!

"It's just like when you are a little kid, waiting for Santa Claus and he's arrived! He's here, he's finally here, it really is just like that. I have been waiting for this moment since February, when I was told I was going to be the principal of this school. The students being in this building mean more to me than anything today. When you are an educator your heart and passion is to help kids."

Check out Megan's interview with Central Pike Principal Amy Wilken for more first day of school coverage! You can reach out to Megan with any story ideas at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com.