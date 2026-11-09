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Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary partners with businesses to celebrate National Senior Dog Month

Find out how you can donate to senior pups in Mt. Juliet during Senior Dog Month
Give back to the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary during Senior Dog Month
Old Friends Senior Dogs Sanctuary
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MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Age is just a number at Old Friends Senior Dogs Sanctuary in Mt. Juliet.

All November, you can help give back to the pups who call the sanctuary home by visiting local businesses. Portions of the proceeds will go to the sanctuary.

There is an opportunity to support the nonprofit every day this month.

"It's really all about the dogs, as it needs to be. Around the clock, we are feeding the dogs, making sure they get the medical attention they need, we also have rehab, so if they need laser therapy they get laser therapy; and making sure they have a great remainder of their lives here at the sanctuary," said Tony Martino, the director of business & culture at Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary.

Check out their website and their calendar for more ways to support Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary in November.

Watch Megan's full live interview to find out more on how you can give back to the senior dogs! You can email her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com.

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