Suggs Creek bridge in Wilson County reopens after months-long closure

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bridge on Stewarts Ferry Pike over Suggs Creek in Wilson County is back open after being closed since January for replacement.

The closure forced nearby residents like Nick Formosa to add 15 to 20 minutes to trips for commuting and errands.

"You had to really plan ahead of time where you were going and if you forgot that it was out, it was really like turn around and go back the other way," Formosa said.

The impact stretched beyond daily commutes. The owners of the nearby Suggs Creek Market said their business dropped by 70 to 75 percent during the closure.

With the bridge now open, the customers are returning.

"I feel great, every customer can come into our store now," said Taksh Patel, who's family owns Suggs Creek Market.

This is a story I've been covering for Newschannel 5 for several months.

Click here to see one of my previous stories.

Click here for an update from September.

Wilson County Road Superintendent Steve Murphy said the project took longer than expected due to a combination of weather, logistics, supply chain issues and more.

The contract for the team building the bridge was set to last through January of 2027, so it was finished in a shorter time frame than crews were given, but longer than many neighbors expected it to take.

The bridge has been closed for 10 months.

Despite the delays, Murphy said the new bridge is built to last.

"It will be here for probably another 40 years," Murphy said.

For residents who spent months navigating detours, the reopening brings welcome relief.

"It definitely eases your mind a little bit," Formosa said.

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