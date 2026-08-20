Wilson Co. school board member proposes strengthening district's vape education, prevention policies

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — During this week's Wilson County School Board meeting, member Greg Hohman presented several ideas to help strengthen the district's vape education and prevention policies.

Hohman said he has received calls about the ongoing use of vapes throughout schools. To stop the habit before it can become an addiction, he presented a few ideas the district could implement. Those ideas include installing vape detectors in schools, mandatory parent conference on first offense, THC test kits for vapes found in school, move prevention curriculum to 5th and 6th grade, and publishing an annual vape and THC report.

"It is happening, I don't want to just put our head in the sand and pretend it's not happening, because there are kids that are horrifically addicted in our schools right now, and they're getting away with the habit and going out of their way into bathrooms, into locker rooms, into these places to do it. We got to break, we got to break them free of that habit," said Greg Hohman.

No action was taken on this at the meeting, but it was discussed Wilson County's Coordinator of School Health will be attending workshops to reduce vaping in schools by the Department of Education. The district will look into grants to possibly help implement some of these strategies.

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