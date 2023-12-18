Still haven't gotten your Christmas tree? This Boy Scout troop is here to help.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With just over a week until Christmas, time is running out to get your Christmas tree.

While some of us may have opted for an artificial tree, or none at all, the Boy Scouts Troop 87 is hopeful they can sell more live trees before the holiday arrives.

The troop is running the Christmas tree lot at Belle Meade United Methodist Church. Most of the profits go towards their future camping trips and community projects.

Each year that goes by, the price tag for a classic Christmas may be slightly higher across the board.

"I noticed the prices were higher," laughed one loyal customer, Carol Hall. "I was like, 'where's the smallest tree?'"

Boy Scout leadership explained the ongoing tree shortage is felt at every lot. It means most trees are grown out of state, and the hundred- or thousand-mile haul to Tennessee could increase the final cost.

"Most of the trees we have here on the lot come from Canada and North Carolina," explained Gil Ednacot, a Boy Scouts volunteer. "With the transportation being what it was, it costs more getting those trees."

However, it hasn't stopped loyal customers, inspired by tradition.

"I like the scent, and I like the feel of it," said Hall. "It kind of creates an atmosphere in the house that's different than a fake tree."

A Boy Scouts volunteer says the troop has already sold 800 trees, and they have about 150 left.

The lot along Davidson road will be open until Friday.