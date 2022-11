NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A cold front is on the way Tuesday night, and it could bring strong to severe storms to the area. That is why we'll be under a Storm 5 Alert right starting right after sunset.

Temperatures will warm to near 70 degrees tomorrow afternoon, but a strong cold front will move in tomorrow night. The front could bring us strong to severe thunderstorms. That's why we'll be under a Storm 5 Alert starting Tuesday evening.

