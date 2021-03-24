Menu

Storm 5 Alert expires after damaging wind, tornado threat

A Storm 5 Alert has been issued for Thursday until 10 p.m. as severe storms move through the mid-state.
Posted at 5:59 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 06:42:28-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — UPDATE: The Storm 5 Alert for Thursday has now expired.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for most of Middle Tennessee until 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for most of Middle Tennessee until 11 p.m. on March 25, 2021.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 78%
  • Dew point: 48°
  • Pressure: 30.06 in
  • Wind speed: 2 mph
  • Wind direction: NE
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:40 AM
  • Sunset: 07:05 PM

The storm threat has now increased in severity and expanded northward. Wayne, Lawrence and Giles counties are now under a 5/5 risk of severe storms.

Our storm threat has increased in severity and expanded northward.

Update as of 11:45 a.m.

Timing: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Threats/Impacts: Damaging winds, tornadoes, flash flooding and hail.

We will have two waves of storms. The first wave will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and possible hail. We will see a lull before the second wave arrives around 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. This will be stronger and faster. The forward motion will move these storms 60-70 mph.

All modes of severe weather will be in play, including damaging winds, flooding, tornadoes (some strong and long track possible), as well as hail. The key thing to know about tomorrow afternoons storms is they will be very fast moving storms so that means you must act immediately if a warning is issued.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for counties in the southern portion of Middle Tennessee until 8 p.m. See full list of weather alerts here.

Flash Flood Watch Thursday 1 a.m. - Friday 1 a.m.
Wind Advisory Thursday 4 p.m. - Friday 4 a.m.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Stay with the Storm 5 Weather team for the latest.

