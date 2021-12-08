Storm 5 Alert: Flooding, isolated tornadoes possible Friday night into Saturday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Storm 5 Alert has been issued as strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning.

It looks to be an overnight event as a cold front moves across the Mid-State. Spotty storms will be possible ahead of the system.

STORM 5 ALERT: Friday Night — Saturday Morning



THREATS/IMPACTS: Flash flooding, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas in Southern Kentucky and parts of Middle Tennessee in a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5).

Storm 5 Weather Damaging winds and flooding are the primary threats from these storms. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Storms will move out by Saturday afternoon, leaving us with a more fall-like weekend.

Ahead of the Storm 5 Alert:

Thursday: Gusty winds, highs in the 60s

Friday: Gusty winds, highs in the 70s

