Storm 5 Alert: Friday storms will move through from noon to 8 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Once again heat is not the only weather threat as we head into Friday. Like Thursday another complex of thunderstorms will ride along a north and northwesterly flow aloft and impact Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky in the afternoon and evening hours.

All of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a risk for strong to severe storms Friday. Because of this, we are calling for a Storm 5 Alert from noon to 8 p.m.

Damaging wind remains the biggest threat with any storms Friday, but hail and isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out. There is not much of a tornado threat, but as we know with systems like this you cannot rule out an isolated tornado.

While storms could help prevent temperatures from making it to near 100, with heat indices between 110-115 — which is what we saw happen thanks to storms Thursday — the threat for heat for areas that do not see storms remains a major concern.

All of Middle Tennessee is under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. Friday.

Looking ahead to Saturday, another Storm 5 Alert may be needed as a weak cold front moves through the area and potentially brings some strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has outlooked the NewsChannel 5 viewing area for another risk of severe weather. The Storm 5 Weather Team will continue to monitor it and update you on it.

