Storm 5 Alert: Threat of damaging winds, isolating flash flooding overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Relief from the extreme heat is coming, but it appears it will come at the cost of severe weather overnight, which is prompting the NewsChannel 5 Weather Team to call a Storm 5 Alert from midnight to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Ahead of a cold front, storms have been firing north of the area all day. As this front approaches overnight, it will bring the threat of strong-to-severe storms across the viewing area.

WTVF

Damaging wind will be the main concern with any storms that move through, but isolated reports of flash flooding are also possible. Secondary threats will be hail and tornadoes, mainly for the Western Kentucky counties and from Stewart County to southern Henry and northern Benton counties in Tennessee.

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

Southern Dickson County and areas south and west in Tennessee are under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather and southern Calloway County in Kentucky. While much of Middle Tennessee from that slight risk right up to Interstate 65 are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.

A line is expected to move into the northern counties around midnight and move across the entire area overnight, moving out of here after 6 a.m.