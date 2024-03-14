Storm 5 Alert issued from Thursday night through Friday morning for strong winds, isolated tornado risk

You need to seek shelter immediately if you hear the Storm 5 weather team tell you there is a tornado warning. You can see our radar at this link.

That means going into your home's best interior room with no windows. If you have a basement, go downstairs.

Grab closed-toe shoes and helmets if they are available. If you have a kid who has a car seat, bring this along.

Keep your phone with you. We stream through the app and Facebook, so you can be in your safe space and still know what is happening.

Downloading our free Storm Shield app is another resource.

I live in a mobile home. Where do I go during a tornado warning?

Living in a mobile home, you need an action plan.

Our Safe Places initiative will help you make one.

In anticipation of a severe weather event, Safe Places — that are open or plan to be open — will appear on the page listed by county. This list is populated by local emergency management offices and is updated frequently.

If you see a paw, that does mean your pets are allowed. A paw with a slash through it means pets are not allowed.

To find a Safe Place location, go to: newschannel5.com/weather/safe-places