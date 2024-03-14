Storm 5 Alert issued from Thursday night through Friday morning for strong winds, isolated tornado risk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A line of showers and storms will move across the Mid-South tonight bringing a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.
The primary threat will be damaging straight line winds(60+ mph), but there is an isolated chance for quick spin-up tornadoes and large hail.
The alert currently runs from 10pm to 7am as the line will move from west to east across the region. Here's the latest Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center.
The storms are expected to have a stronger punch to the west of Tennessee.
- What do I do if there's a warning near me?
- ¿Qué hago si hay una advertencia cerca de mí?
You need to seek shelter immediately if you hear the Storm 5 weather team tell you there is a tornado warning. You can see our radar at this link.
That means going into your home's best interior room with no windows. If you have a basement, go downstairs.
Grab closed-toe shoes and helmets if they are available. If you have a kid who has a car seat, bring this along.
You can catch up in the player below:
Keep your phone with you. We stream through the app and Facebook, so you can be in your safe space and still know what is happening.
Downloading our free Storm Shield app is another resource.
I live in a mobile home. Where do I go during a tornado warning?
Living in a mobile home, you need an action plan.
Our Safe Places initiative will help you make one.
In anticipation of a severe weather event, Safe Places — that are open or plan to be open — will appear on the page listed by county. This list is populated by local emergency management offices and is updated frequently.
If you see a paw, that does mean your pets are allowed. A paw with a slash through it means pets are not allowed.
To find a Safe Place location, go to: newschannel5.com/weather/safe-places
Tome acción inmediata ante una advertencia de tornado! Escuche atentamente las indicaciones del equipo meteorológico de Storm 5. Si anuncian una advertencia de tornado, busca refugio de inmediato y siga estos consejos:
1. Dirigase a la habitación interior más segura de su casa. Busca una habitación sin ventanas, preferiblemente en el nivel más bajo de su casa. Si tienes un sótano, ¡baja las escaleras!
2. Protege tus pies y cabeza. Usa zapatos cerrados y cascos si están disponibles. Si tienes un niño pequeño con asiento de seguridad, llévalo contigo.
3. Mantente informado. Ten tu teléfono a mano. Te seguiremos informando sobre la situación a través de nuestra aplicación y Facebook. De esta manera, podrás mantenerte al tanto de lo que está sucediendo mientras te proteges en un lugar seguro.
4. También puedes descargar nuestra aplicación gratuista Storm Shield como otro recurso.
Vivo en una casa móvil. ¿A dónde debo ir durante una advertencia de tornado?
Si vives en una casa móvil, necesitas un plan de acción.
Nuestra iniciativa Lugares Seguros te ayudará a crear uno!
En caso de un evento climático severo, los lugares seguros —que estén abiertos o planeen estarlo — aparecerán en la página organizados por condado. Esta lista está organizada por condado y es actualizada con regularidad por las autoridades locales de emergencias.
Si ves una pata de animal, significa que tus mascotas están permitidas. Una pata de animal con una línea a través indica que las mascotas no están permitidas.
Carrie recommends:
I have two boys in elementary school, so as the school voucher debate takes center stage again – I wanted to really understand this issue. Arizona started its school voucher program 13 years ago and is the first state in the nation to offer universal school vouchers. That's what Governor Lee is proposing in two years. I leaned on the expertise of an investigative reporter in Arizona - and she came through with facts, figures and plenty of insight. This reporting gave me a lot to think about as a mom and a taxpayer. I think it will for you too.
-Carrie Sharp