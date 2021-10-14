Storm 5 Alert: Strong, severe storms possible Friday as cold front moves through area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Strong storms may impact your Friday night, prompting a Storm 5 Alert.

The timing is expected to be between 12 p.m. and midnight on Friday with the main threats of isolated tornadoes, damaging wind, small hail and flash flooding.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front moves across the Mid-State. Spotty storms will be possible around lunchtime with a line of stronger storms expected between 4 p.m. and midnight.

WTVF

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas in Southern Kentucky and west of Interstate 65 under a slight risk, level two out of five.

Damaging wind is the primary threat from these storms, but an isolated tornado and localized flooding cannot be ruled out.

WTVF

Storms will move out by early Saturday morning, leaving the area with a more fall-like weekend. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s.