Watch
News

Actions

Storm 5 Alert: Strong, severe storms possible Friday as cold front moves through area

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
thumbnail_WTVF Master 2020.png
Posted at 3:15 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 16:15:12-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Strong storms may impact your Friday night, prompting a Storm 5 Alert.

The timing is expected to be between 12 p.m. and midnight on Friday with the main threats of isolated tornadoes, damaging wind, small hail and flash flooding.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front moves across the Mid-State. Spotty storms will be possible around lunchtime with a line of stronger storms expected between 4 p.m. and midnight.

thumbnail_WTVF Master 2020.png

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas in Southern Kentucky and west of Interstate 65 under a slight risk, level two out of five.

Damaging wind is the primary threat from these storms, but an isolated tornado and localized flooding cannot be ruled out.

thumbnail_2020 Storm Threats.png

Storms will move out by early Saturday morning, leaving the area with a more fall-like weekend. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap