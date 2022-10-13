Straight line winds caused damage in Fairview during Wednesday storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service in Nashville determined that damage in Fairview during Wednesday night's storm was caused by 75 mph straight line winds.

Several trees were reported down in the Fairview community and damaged mobile homes in the area. A gas station canopy also collapsed during the strong wind.

A 22-year-old woman in Franklin was killed during the storm when a tree fell on the vehicle she was driving.

The latest Drought Monitor was released on Thursday, which expands the moderate drought conditions across most of our viewing area. The drought monitor looks at rainfall accumulation on a weekly span from last Tuesday until this Tuesday morning. This means Wednesday's storms did not count with this latest update.

Most of our area saw around 0.5" of rainfall with a few places seeing a little more than an inch. This won't cure drought conditions, but it does help!

Another chance for rain and storms will come this weekend.