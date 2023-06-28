Students spend week learning ins and outs of Clarksville Police Department

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Teens in Clarksville are spending the week with police. They're not in trouble. They signed up for the Teen Citizens' Police Academy.

The officers with the police department's Juvenile Engagement Team (J.E.T.) put together the five-day crash course in policing.

J.E.T. officers invited visitors, including the state department of homeland security to help inform the participating 13-to-17 year-olds about public safety issues in the community.

"It builds our community. It builds their trust, and that's the main objective of our unit," said Ofc. MarShun Cox.

Police have seen an uptick in juvenile crime since the school year ended. Officers have responded to around 250 incidents involving kids since the last day of classes. A 14-year-old and 16-year-old were even charged with homicide.

On Wednesday, the dangerous drugs conversation made a particularly big impression.

"I didn't know about most of the drugs that she told us, especially the fentanyl, about like how you don't even have to take it, you can touch it and it will affect you," said Serenity Johnson, 16. "It shocked me and made me not want to touch anything at all."

Around 35 kids signed up for their unique reason. Some are children of law enforcement, including police officers and dispatchers. Others know some officers through the local recreation league.

"In general, I think it's good for everyone to have an understanding of the police force," said Caleb Lane, 15.

Participants said they appreciate the exposure they're getting to dangers in the community.

"The drugs were shocking because they looked like candies!" said Braelynn Kerns, 14.

It's an experience police hope the students will never forget and an opportunity police are grateful for.

"It's basically, you know, looking at a younger version of me and [thinking] what can I tell these juveniles as they come up? How can I be a good influence to them; how can I show them police officers are cool and police officers want to see what's best for them?" said Ofc. Tajee Moore.