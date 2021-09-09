Study reveals vaccine incentives not helping with vaccination rates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cities around the country, including right here in Music City, have offered vaccine incentives to boost vaccination rates.

According to CBS News, a new study shows these prizes and gifts haven’t done much to help.

Officials in Music City have had a lot of incentives to try and reach herd immunity.

At one point, people who got vaccinated could get a coupon book that had vouchers in it for a total of a $100 value.

Also, there was a program to refer a friend to get the vaccine and you could win a prize. Of course, a lot of businesses were offering free donuts and beers for getting the vaccine.

Although some people might be swayed by free cash or other offers, such programs have not been shown to boost vaccination rates. The new research comes from the Center for Health Incentives and Behavioral Economics at the University of Pennsylvania.

The center compared daily vaccination rates in 24 states with rewards programs in June to inoculation rates in the 26 states without incentive programs.

They found there was no effect on the daily vaccination rates because of these programs. The research group thinks residents also might not be aware of statewide programs, particularly if they're not well promoted.

Incentive programs offered by an employer could be more effective at boosting vaccination rates than a statewide lottery, which might strike many people as a long-shot.