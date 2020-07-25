'Stuff the Bus' in Clarksville helps students and teachers with school supplies

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Montgomery County schools plan to reopen next month. The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is offering both in-person and online classes.

Teachers and students are in need of back-to-school supplies but money is tight this year with the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Stuff the Bus" event is aimed at easing the burden. As parents and students get ready to tackle this "new normal," this helps level the playing field.

"It gives the ability to teachers to give supplies to students who may or may not have them or have access to them," said volunteer Norman Quirion with the Clarksville Rotary Club.

Outside of the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and the Fort Campbell Boulevard Walmart Saturday, people stopped by to stuff the bus. All of the donations go to the CMC education foundation teacher warehouse.

Volunteers tell us that this year is unique for them, as more families may be struggling during this pandemic.

"As the Montgomery County trustee I’m the largest collector of revenue that helps supply the budget for the school system and it’s just incumbent on us to make sure we’re spending time to make sure we level playing field for children," said Kimberly Wiggins, " I think about some of the kiddos who don’t have supplies but when we all have what we need it makes us all equal and learn better I think."

Along with getting the usual donations like scissors and pencils, they’re also getting COVID-19 pandemic related donations like Lysol wipes and hand sanitizer.

The school district has more than 31,000 students. The first day of school August 31.

If you didn't make it out today but want to donate, you can stop by Sunday and donate.

It will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Madison Street Walmart location and at the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Walmart from 12 to 3 p.m. in Clarksville.