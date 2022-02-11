Surveillance video released of missing 85-year-old Lucy Buchanan, who disappeared in November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives are continuing efforts to find 85-year-old Lucy Buchanan, who has not been seen since last November.

This week, Metro Nashville police released surveillance video from November 24 showing Buchanan walking by the Walgreens at 3130 Clarksville Pike.

Lucy Buchanan walking at Walgreens

The surveillance footage was taken about 15 minutes after she was last seen leaving her apartment in the 2100 block of Buena Vista Pike.

Police said she often went to the store and is known to walk around the Buena Vista Pike and Clarksville Pike areas. Buchanan, who may have Alzheimer's, also reportedly got into parked vehicles of people she does not know and has been driven home in the past.

Her family said they last spoke with her via her cell phone on the morning of November 29. Her phone was either turned off or out of battery by that afternoon. Her daughter Rita Buchanan said she went to drop off food for her mother that same day, but no one answered the door.

A Silver Alert for Buchanan was issued on December 1.

Missing persons detectives have canvassed the area and checked hospitals in an effort to find her. Family, friends and acquaintances have been interviewed, but Metro police say there still are not any leads on her whereabouts.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call Metro police at 615-862-8600 or Detective Anthony Chandler at 615-862-7843.