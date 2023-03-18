Suspect arrested after deadly shooting on McBride Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested after a shooting in the 4000 block of McBride Road Friday.

Metro Nashville Police tweeted Saturday morning just before 9:00 a.m. that Kevin Rivera, 19, had been arrested for the shooting.

Rivera was taken into custody at 5 a.m. at home on Farmingdale Drive in LaVergne.

Metro Nashville Police Department

MNPD responded to the scene on McBride Road at 8:35 p.m. Friday night. Upon arrival, they found Eric Contreras, 19, lying in the street with a wound to his head.

Contreras died shortly after being transported to the hospital.

Alena Dena, 18, Contreras' pregnant girlfriend was found inside a car wounded at the scene. Officials say Dean is expected to survive.

Officials say that Contreras and Dean were inside a vehicle on McBride Road when Rivera arrived at the scene. After a brief conversation, shots were fired.

Further investigation shows that the three were familiar

with each other before the incident took place. It is believed that the shooting is connected to an ongoing

dispute.

Rivera has been charged with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide.

No further information is available at this time.