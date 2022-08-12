Suspect in April murder hospitalized after shootout with US Marshals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man involved in a deadly shooting and subsequent carjacking earlier this year has been hospitalized after an exchange of gunfire with US Marshals.

Metro police said Marshals were serving a warrant for Michael Clay at the Sudekum Apartments on University Court when he allegedly shot at them. The law enforcement officers returned the fire. Police say Clay was shot in the incident.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable, but critical condition. No Marshals were hurt in the shooting.

Metro police said he was wanted for criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery-carjacking and violating his parole conditions.

In April, Clay was accused of killing one person and injuring another in a shooting outside a 7-Eleven on Gallatin Pike. Shortly after the shooting, Metro police said he was involved in a carjacking on Interstate 40.

The FBI will be leading an investigation into Friday morning's shooting.