Suspect in brutal Nashville hammer beating captured as victim's family shares what happened

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After three days on the run, a suspect accused of beating a Nashville woman with a hammer is now in custody — caught in Arkansas.

It was a big sigh of relief for the victim — who is hospitalized — and her family when they learned that her alleged attacker, Ross Peterson, was finally caught.

"You could tell he intended violence. The way he was talking and moving was scary," said Jaden Mills.

He is married to the victim's sister, and they all live in the same Crieve Hall home.

Mills says the victim briefly dated Peterson and then broke it off.

Early last Saturday morning, he says Peterson came to the home and made threats.

"He was acting incredibly erratically and insinuating violence the whole time."

Peterson left.

Mills called police to get an order of protection and then went to bed.

But later that same morning, as Mills slept, Peterson returned.

He was allegedly vandalizing the victim's truck.

She heard it and told him again to leave.

This Ring camera audio captures his response:

"If you go to the [expletive] cops for no legitimate reason when I've never been threatening before to you ... Guess what? I'm going to [expletive] you up before the cops get here."

And that is when the victim says Peterson attacked.

"I think he was choking her ... Then grabbed a hammer, and then the rest happened over here. There's blood on the ground. It makes me feel terrible. Someone I care about hurt right here by someone evil."

The victim started screaming.

She was rushed to the hospital with severe trauma and is now recovering from surgery.

Peterson posted on social media that the allegations against him are false.

He'll get his day in court.

He is charged with aggravated assault, but that could be upgraded to attempted murder.

Peterson will be brought back from Arkansas to Nashville to face charges.

The victim is recovering in the hospital.

A GoFundMe has been started to help with medical expenses.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com