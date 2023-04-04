Watch Now
News

Suspect in custody after firing at officers on Dickerson Pike

WTVF - Sky5
Posted at 4:07 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 17:07:21-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect is in custody after an exchange of gunfire with officers on Tuesday.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on Dickerson Pike around 1:00 p.m. After the suspect failed to stop, the vehicle was disabled by police and wrecked.

Once the vehicle came to a rest, the driver got out and opened fire at a Madison Precinct Detective.

Three responding officers fired back at the suspect. There are no reported injuries to police personnel or to the suspect following the incident.

The driver was taken into custody.

No further information is available at this time.

