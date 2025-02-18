Suspect in deadly Franklin shooting on Valor Court arrested

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man suspected of shooting and killing a Franklin man on Valor Court last week was arrested Monday.
The Franklin Police Department says Robert Lee Fitzgerald, 37, was taken into custody for the death of 32-year-old Lattarius Johnson and has been charged with criminal homicide.
Johnson was found with a gunshot wound on Valor Court around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 11. Johnson was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Fitzgerald is currently held at the Williamson County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.
