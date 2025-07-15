Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect involved in Friday's barricade incident has been identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect involved in Friday's barricade incident on Pat Drive in Clarksville has been identified as 34-year-old Tavarus Pressley.

Pressley has been charged with Aggravated Assault (Domestic), and three counts of Child Endangerment.

His bond has been set at $155,000.

