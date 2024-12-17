Suspects of brutal murder in Donelson appear in court after arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two suspects accused of luring a man to a Donelson Airbnb to kill him appeared in a Davidson County courtroom on Monday.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Xavier Johnson,20, was ambushed on Aug. 19 by a man waiting outside the property.

Detectives said Markaisha Keal, 20, lured the victim to the back of the house, where Jeremiah Henderson, 18, opened fire. Detectives said Johnson was shot multiple times.

Authorities said as he cried out in pain, Henderson continued to shoot him.

The two suspects appeared next to each other during their preliminary hearing.

A criminal homicide detective testified about the surveillance video that captured the incident.

Johnson's family listened and cried in the courtroom, as the detective recounted what happened.

“I hate to say this knowing the family is here, but he walks away from the victim. The victim attempts to get up, and you can hear him screaming. He walks back over and shoots him another 10 times. At that point he stops moving all together,” the MNPD detective testified.

The suspects' cases were bound over to the grand jury, meaning it could now go to trial.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com