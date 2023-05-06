Swifties take over Nashville during Taylor Swift's 'Homecoming Weekend'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend Taylor Swift's fans are taking over downtown Nashville to watch the pop-star take the stage at Nissan stadium.

For Swifties, it's a real love story to get to see their favorite artist in-person.

"I’m excited to see her in real life for the first time in my whole life," fan, Lissy Robinson, said.

Among those in the crowd during night one, fans young and young-hearted, eager to sing their favorite songs in style.

Nashville is booked and busy! Please allow extra time this weekend at BNA - arriving and departing. #SafeTravels #FlyNashville pic.twitter.com/o1D6ZZURj9 — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) May 4, 2023

According to the Nashville Airport around 180,000 are expected in town to see the fearless superstar.

For many fans, getting tickets for one of the three sold out shows was a big challenge. But for devotees, every step is worth it, to get to enjoy the music they love so much.

“I waited for hours but I was able to snag one. It was a stressful day, lots of walking around and screaming...but it's super fun, it's fine," fan, Destiny Castillo, said.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. each day. Officials urge fans to give themselves plenty of time to get to the concert, because traffic, will be a concern.