Watch Now
News

Actions

Swifties take over Nashville during Taylor Swift's 'Homecoming Weekend'

tswift.jpeg
Jim Garbee
The three day Taylor Swift party at Nissan Stadium kicked off on Friday. <br/>
tswift.jpeg
Posted at 9:36 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 22:36:53-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend Taylor Swift's fans are taking over downtown Nashville to watch the pop-star take the stage at Nissan stadium.

For Swifties, it's a real love story to get to see their favorite artist in-person.

"I’m excited to see her in real life for the first time in my whole life," fan, Lissy Robinson, said.

Among those in the crowd during night one, fans young and young-hearted, eager to sing their favorite songs in style.

According to the Nashville Airport around 180,000 are expected in town to see the fearless superstar.

For many fans, getting tickets for one of the three sold out shows was a big challenge. But for devotees, every step is worth it, to get to enjoy the music they love so much.

“I waited for hours but I was able to snag one. It was a stressful day, lots of walking around and screaming...but it's super fun, it's fine," fan, Destiny Castillo, said.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. each day. Officials urge fans to give themselves plenty of time to get to the concert, because traffic, will be a concern.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap