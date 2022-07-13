NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is having issues with its body-worn and in-car camera system. The department said some videos are turning up incomplete when they transfer to the storage server.

MNPD said officers first noticed the issue on May 6, when the district attorney’s office inquired about a DUI video, and immediately notified WatchGuard engineering staff.

Information Technology personnel have now determined that officer or supervisor videos related to 183 arrest/citation situations — 55 involving body-worn cameras; 128 involving in-car cameras — between April 7, 2021 and July 7, 2022 are incomplete on the storage server.

Also, another 492 calls for service not involving arrest or citation were incomplete as well.

During that time, 1.7 million video events were recorded by officers and uploaded to the storage server.

MNPD staff have determined the incomplete videos were all fully received by the upload server, but then did not totally transfer to the storage server.

They said in situations where there was an incomplete transfer, they appear to involve either a body-worn camera or an in-car camera, not both.

Additionally, the presence of other officers with cameras in those arrest/citation scenarios would provide supplemental video in those instances.

MNPD uses WatchGuard camera technology for body-worn and in-car camera systems. The department is urgently asking Motorola, the parent company of WatchGuard, to explain what's going on and make fixing the issue a top priority.

MNPD said staff members have been writing computer scripts that will cause an alert when data from the upload server does not totally transfer to the storage server.

The department can then go directly to the original camera source that recorded the video and retrieve it directly from the camera within 72 hours of the original recording.

Currently, 1,367 personnel and 790 vehicles use this technology across the department.

On Wednesday, the department is expecting a Motorola technical engineer to arrive in Nashville to troubleshoot the problem.