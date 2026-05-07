T.J. Hardaway to temporarily fill late father’s House seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — T.J. Hardaway has been selected to temporarily fill the state House seat previously held by his father, the late Rep. G.A. Hardaway.

The Shelby County Commission made the appointment Wednesday after soliciting resumes and interviewing several candidates. G.A. Hardaway represented District 93 for 19 years before his death two weeks ago.

The appointment comes as the Tennessee General Assembly meets in a special session called by Gov. Bill Lee to consider changes to the state’s congressional map. Republican lawmakers have proposed redrawing the map in a way that would split Shelby County into three congressional districts and could help Republicans compete for all nine of Tennessee’s U.S. House seats.

A final vote on the redistricting proposal is expected Thursday, when Hardaway is set to be sworn in and eligible to vote.

“We are so thankful that T.J. has stepped up to this challenge despite the difficult circumstances,” House Democratic Caucus Leader Karen Camper said. “I am certain that the commitment of public service that was exemplified by his father will be carried forward by him.”

Hardaway is scheduled to be sworn in at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the House chamber at the Tennessee State Capitol.