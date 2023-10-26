Adding a little soul to line dancing

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — 615 Soul Line Dancing is a nonprofit focused on health in urban communities.

"615 Soul Line Dance is an official 501(c)(3) organization, a collective of line dance instructors with a mission of encouraging physical activity through the art of soul line dancing while promoting heart health, mental wellness, and fellowship," their website said.

The group line dances to genres like hip hop, rap, gospel, pop and more.

"Ultimately, we want to see you know physical activity better health throughout our community," President Earin Rose said.

The classes happening throughout the week are free.

"Everyone was very encouraging so that makes you want to come back," Angie Todd said.

Every step, snap and spin you see this community grow closer.

"Everyone that comes out you know we kind of build our own little community and family," Rose said.

Classes and times can be found here. There are classes in Antioch, Murfreesboro and more.