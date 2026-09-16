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Taste Taco Bamba's pizza quesadilla during Pizza Week before it's gone

It's Pizza Week in Nashville: Try every creation for $12
Try a pizza quesadilla during Nashville Scene's Pizza Week!
Taco Bamba's pizza is called "The Bachelorette" and has spinach, artichoke, candied chilis, crispy onions and basil ranch!
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the video player above, check out Megan's live interview with Taco Bamba featuring their pizza quesadilla!

Pizza Week is happening right now in Nashville.

More than 30 restaurants are offering their unique pizza pies for $12 this week. The deal runs until Sept. 20.

"We've been a part of every Scene Week there's been since we've opened. This is just our play on a traditional white pizza," said Joel with Taco Bamba.

Their pizza, called "The Bachelorette," has spinach, artichoke, candied chilis, crispy onions and basil ranch!

"Taco Bamba is a chef-driven, inspired concept; we've got some really good guys up top that come up with stuff like this," Joel said.

The restaurant is located at 4017 Hillsboro Pike at the Hill Center in Green Hills.

Pizza Week offers awards for Most Creative, Best Traditional and Best Overall.

Click here to check out all the participating restaurants and their pies.

Have a story idea? You can email her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

The skies were closed on 9/11. A Nashville phone call helped save a baby’s life

September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”

- Rhori Johnston

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!