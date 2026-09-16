Taste Taco Bamba's pizza quesadilla during Pizza Week before it's gone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the video player above, check out Megan's live interview with Taco Bamba featuring their pizza quesadilla!

Pizza Week is happening right now in Nashville.

More than 30 restaurants are offering their unique pizza pies for $12 this week. The deal runs until Sept. 20.

"We've been a part of every Scene Week there's been since we've opened. This is just our play on a traditional white pizza," said Joel with Taco Bamba.

Their pizza, called "The Bachelorette," has spinach, artichoke, candied chilis, crispy onions and basil ranch!

"Taco Bamba is a chef-driven, inspired concept; we've got some really good guys up top that come up with stuff like this," Joel said.

The restaurant is located at 4017 Hillsboro Pike at the Hill Center in Green Hills.

Pizza Week offers awards for Most Creative, Best Traditional and Best Overall.

Click here to check out all the participating restaurants and their pies.

Have a story idea? You can email her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com