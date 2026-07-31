Taxi, rideshare drivers claim unfair ticketing practices happening downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of taxi, Uber, and Lyft drivers came together last weekend to call for an end to harassment and unnecessary ticketing by NDOT officers.

Drivers honked their horns up and down Broadway last Saturday, and 160 others signed a petition to bring attention to what they're calling unfair practices downtown.

While there are designated rideshare zones to park, some drivers claim they can't stay for more than a couple of minutes, or they'll receive a $100 ticket.

"We need to be able to do our job. So we're just trying to let the whole city know...we matter, and we run this city," said Joseph Hill with the Tennessee Drivers Union, which organized the protest.

"I didn't even make $150 yesterday. From this guy I get a $200 ticket. So I go to work to make money...right now I'm minus 50," laughed another taxi driver, Mena Thabat.

Organizer Joseph Hill said their demands include more rideshare zones, leniency with ticketing, and a removal of certain officers.

"We need these pickup zones to be respected, we need more pickup zones for Uber and taxi, and we need some common sense policies in this city," he said.

In a response this week, an NDOT spokesperson shared the following statement:"None of the allegations against our parking enforcement officers have been substantiated. However, if it is determined that any of these complaints are true, we will address the matter swiftly and in accordance with our Civil Service Rules and Policies. To our knowledge, parking enforcement officers have been following all applicable laws and regulations in their enforcement efforts. Officers are issuing citations to taxicabs that are parked, standing, or soliciting rides with doors open in the active loading zone or other areas not intended for loading and unloading, which is against the law."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.