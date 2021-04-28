TBI Director and DA sued for $1 million, accused of violating man's rights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is suing Dickson County District Attorney Ray Crouch and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch and several others for $1 million, claiming they violated his constitutional rights.

The lawsuit stems from the arrest of a man who posted a controversial photograph that depicted a man urinating on the grave of fallen Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker. Read the full lawsuit here.

Authorities arrested Joshua Andrew Garton, charging him with harassment. He spent two weeks in jail before the charge was dismissed for lack of probable cause.

It turned out the photograph was a fake and was posted to Garton's private page but then shared by others. Garton's lawyers say they obtained an internal correspondence among the defendants admitting, "We violated Garton's First Amendment rights" to post online but did so because Sgt. Bakers' surviving family members have rights, too.

Garton is said to be disabled and suffers from mental illness. The lawsuit argues the arrest was part of malicious prosecution and violated his constitutional right to freedom of expression.

He is suing the Dickson County District Attorney and TBI director and is asking for a jury trial. Others named in the lawsuit, include: TBI Deputy Director Bradley Nealon, TBI Special Agent in Charge Russell Winkler, TBI Assistant Director of Criminal Investigation Division Joshua Melton, TBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Joseph Craig, TBI Special Agent Andrew Vallee, Dickson Police Captain Donald Arnold and the City of Dickson.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to those named as defendants in the suit for comment.

