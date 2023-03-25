TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in Dickson County following a deadly officer-involved shooting.

On March 24, deputies from the Dickson County Sheriff's office responded to a welfare check in the 1000 block of Potter Road.

As the deputies spoke to the male individual at the scene, he retreated into a home on the property with another individual. The man refused to come out or let the other person leave the residence.

During the negotiations, the man fired at the deputies and struck one deputy in the arm. The deputy was transported to the hospital for treatment following the incident.

At 8:30 p.m. during the continued negotiations, the armed man was shot and killed. The man has been identified as Mark Engele, 53. No other officers were injured.

TBI is working to determine the series of events that took place before the shooting.