TDH, education commissioner to speak as kids head back to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn are expected to host a virtual media briefing Friday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. Watch live below:

Piercey gave her most recent COVID update on Monday, saying the rate of Tennesseans getting vaccinated has increased over the last week amid this new surge of cases.

As of August 1, 44.6% of Tennesseans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 39.3% are fully vaccinated. The state remains one of the lowest in the country in vaccinations, with the nationwide average sitting at 49.7% fully vaccinated and 57.8% receiving at least one dose.

Read more: TDH: Tennessee sees 204% increase in new cases compared to the week prior

Also, on Monday, Tennessee education officials released the 2020-21 Spring TCAP state-level results, which show declines across all subjects and grades.

That same day, Governor Bill Lee held a news conference to highlight the effect of the pandemic on student achievement. He said the pandemic-related disruptions to education led to declines.

Schwinn added that while the declines were serious, she is confident districts have the tools to help students meet grade-level expectations in the upcoming school year.