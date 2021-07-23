WATCH: TDH gives update on state’s vaccination efforts amid Delta spread

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health will provide an update Friday morning on Tennessee’s vaccination efforts amid the Delta variant spread.

TDH said Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey will host a virtual media briefing at 10 a.m.

On Thursday, Gov. Bill Lee held media availability for the first time since the state fired its top vaccine official last week. He defended his administration’s firing of vaccination chief Dr. Michelle Fiscus and the rollback of outreach for childhood vaccines. Fiscus has repeatedly said she was terminated to appease some GOP lawmakers who were outraged over state outreach for COVID-19 vaccinations to minors.

Lee sidestepped direct questions on why Fiscus was fired, saying Piercey never disclosed those reasons to him. The governor also deflected when asked outright if he bears some of the responsibility for the state's low vaccination rate.

He encouraged Tennesseans to get vaccinated, calling it the "most effective tool" to manage COVID-19. He also encouraged residents to talk to their doctors or clergy if they have vaccine hesitancy.

COVID-19 IN TENNESSEE

Tennessee has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nationwide, 55.7% of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 48.2% have received two. In Tennessee, only 42.6% of residents have received at least one dose and 38.2% are fully vaccinated.

Piercey said in June that demand for the vaccine in Tennessee was so low, the state is not accepting its full allotment of vaccine doses.

According to the CDC, new cases in the state have been on the rise in recent weeks, with the rate of new cases per 100,000 residents up 191% from the week prior.