TDOC looking to hire 600 new correctional officers to work in state prisons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Correction needs more correctional officers. Across the state, they’re looking to hire at least 600 people to fill the positions.

The department is offering incentives, like a $5,000 sign-on bonus. Taurean James started his career with TDOC as a correctional officer.

"During those 19 years, I’ve worked as a correctional officer, correctional corporal, correctional program manager, special ops, unit director, superintendent of a transition center. Now I’m the warden here at DJRC," he said.

James has been the warden at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation for five months. He said being a correctional officer can be challenging.

"This isn’t a job for the fainted heart but it is a job for individuals seeking for structured environment. Also, looking to help individuals. Applicants should be able to take directions," James said.

He thinks people who are up for the challenge will find the job rewarding.

"Ninety percent of people incarcerated today will come home, so they will be mine and your neighbor. You will influence their trajectory as they’re released back into the community," James said.

Not only do they want to hire 600 correctional officers, they want to retain them.

"We try to create an environment for our team members to feel like they can come and talk to leadership when they need to," James said.

James never thought he would become one of the youngest wardens in the state, but said with a little determination anything is possible.

"It's a job where you may not get those 'thank yous' but sometimes you get to see your thank you when you’re out in the community," James said.

The starting salary for a correctional officer is $44,500 with an automatic increase to $46,752 upon successful completion of the one-year probationary period. TDOC offers paid holidays, college tuition, health care, 401K and other benefits offered.

Applications are available here.

