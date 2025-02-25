TDOT asks for an additional funding source to keep up with the $38 billion backlog of road/bridge projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TDOT is the first to admit, we have a problem. A $38 billion problem. "We know we’ve got the backlog, you know we have the backlog," said Butch Eley, the Tennessee Commissioner of Transportation to members of the House Transportation Committee Tuesday.

$38 billion is how much it would cost to do all of the upgrades to roads and bridges in Tennessee that badly need repair. TDOT officials pointed to the fact that 48% of Tennessee's bridges were constructed in the 1960s and many of them now need major upgrades or to be replaced entirely.

On top of that, Tennessee is one of a few states that doesn't finance road construction and lawmakers seem to have no desire to change that anytime soon. "We need to do something to create a recurring fund to help our transportation needs across the state. This is one way to get there," said Rep. David Hawk, R-Greene County.

Rep. Hawk's proposal would take the sales taxes you already pay when you buy tires and new and used vehicles and allocate it to the Transportation Fund that maintains and builds new roads and bridges. Currently, that money is deposited in the state's general fund.

To be clear, this is not a new tax. It's just reallocating state money. "It’s a game changer, really, for what we’re trying to accomplish in transportation," said Eley, in an interview with NewsChannel 5.

The state estimates it will give TDOT an additional $1 billion, each year, to spend on infrastructure. "We’re able to then invest that back into roads in Tennessee," said Eley.

The head of TDOT says getting more annual money will allow them to tackle the most pressing road projects a lot quicker than they originally planned. "There’s a lot of areas in Tennessee that are old two lane interstates that we need to have to be three lanes or more," explained Eley.

The question becomes — even with this new revenue, will there ever be enough funding to catch up with that $38 billion project backlog? We asked Commissioner Eley if it was time for Tennessee to consider financing road projects. "We’re going to continue to be innovative," he said.

Even if the new revenue stream passes, it will take perhaps another 12 years to have enough funding to tackle everything on the state's list, not to mention the new problems that will pop up over time. Still, Eley contends having another revenue source will help the backlog. "All of this is meant just to get to the people whatever improvements we can get as soon as possible," said Eley.

Differing versions

Of course, Tennessee has a bicameral legislature, meaning both the Tennessee House and Senate have to pass identical bills for them to become law. Right now, the House version includes sales tax revenue from tires and used and new cars in their version. The Senate has not amended their version, and only includes revenue from tire sales.

If the two chambers can't come to an agreement, it could prevent the bill from becoming law.

The Tennessee House and Senate could go to a conference committee, where a joint committee works together to, in theory, come up with a unified version.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.