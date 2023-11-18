TDOT: HELP truck crashes up this year. Here's what's happened.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know traffic can become a headache around the holiday season, but it can bring more issues than bumper-to-bumper frustration.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports their bright yellow HELP trucks — meant to ease traffic — have been in a concerning amount of car crashes this year.

They report the vehicles have been involved in 33 crashes, up 43% from last year. In October alone, they saw five crashes.

"It's dangerous. It's a dangerous job. Could you imagine someone standing on the side of the interstate and someone flying by you going 70 miles per hour?" asked TDOT communications director Beth Emmons.

She adds another layer of risk that comes with the busy travel season ahead.

"It makes it worse, the congestion. Our HELP truck drivers are more vulnerable when there's more traffic. It increases the chances for accidents," she said.

Jason Moore, who drives a HELP truck every day, says he's been involved in six crashes in six years.

"It makes us feel a whole lot better when you acknowledge that we're there. It makes us feel all warm and fuzzy," said Moore.

He recalls seeing people on their phones, reading the newspaper, and even watching a movie on their laptop while driving.

"Only thing we ask people is give us a little time. Bear with us, watch out for us, give us plenty of room to do our jobs."