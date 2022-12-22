TDOT pretreats roads ahead of winter storm in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Department of Transportation crews have been busy getting the interstates and state highways as prepped as possible ahead of the winter storm.

Crews have been brining all day, despite knowing early rainfall could wash it all away. They're hopeful the salt and rain will mix and create some brine on the roads.

Crews are planning to get back out there after rush hour traffic to hit trouble spots once again with salt and brine.

Crews started treating roads early in hopes it will give them a head start before road conditions start to deteriorate. TDOT spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds advises people to watch the forecast, plan ahead, and make sure they know when the winter storm will hit their area.

“We’re going to do our job to clear the road as much as we can. We hope that the drivers do their job to be smart and safe so they’re not causing hazardous conditions out on the road as well," Rebekah Hammonds said.

She added salt really isn’t effective below 20 degrees. So at the end day, if you don’t have to get out on the road, stay home until it’s safe.

Remember even if the road is treated that bridges, overpasses and elevated roadways always catch drivers by surprise. So slow down if you’re out.

"Help Trucks" with TDOT will be out this evening to help with traffic and to keep everyone safe.

Crews are planning to be back out on the roads in the morning.