Charlie Kirk memorial signs moved from Tenn. highway after lawmakers receive pushback from Vietnam veterans

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — One day after NewsChannel 5 reported that the relocation of signs honoring conservative activist Charlie Kirk was on hold, TDOT reversed course and moved them.

On Wednesday, TDOT told NewsChannel 5 that it had not received the direction needed to relocate the signs.

“The Tennessee General Assembly approves memorial designation of roadways, while the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is responsible for fabricating and installing the signage,” the department said. “Regarding the placement or removal of the signage, TDOT will follow the direction provided by the General Assembly, which we have not yet received.”

The state legislature is not currently in session, so lawmakers would not have been able to vote to relocate the signs until at least January, when they return to Capitol Hill.

On Thursday, TDOT said it had received a request from the bill sponsors to change the signs’ location.

“TDOT received a request from the bill sponsors to modify the locations of the Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway signage from SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Parkway) to SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), between the SR 386 intersection and the SR 109 interchange,” Erin Zeigler with TDOT said.

Crews completed the relocation on July 23, according to Zeigler.

NewsChannel 5 asked Zeigler to clarify how TDOT has the authority to move the signs without legislative approval. So far, TDOT hasn't responded to that question.

How we got here

Earlier this week, Sumner County Commissioner Jeremy Mansfield said the memorial signs would be removed from Vietnam Veterans Boulevard after local Vietnam veterans objected to their placement. The Kirk signs were installed in June. While those signs didn't officially rename the road, it did include signage along lanes going both north and south on State Route 386.

Bob Schricker, President of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter in Sumner County, was among several veterans who reached out and complained about the Charlie Kirk signs. "It’s an embarrassment for them to have ever done this," said Schricker. "We should have been reached out to, to get our perspective."

Schricker said he has no problem with Kirk being memorialized, just not on a highway that honors Vietnam Veterans. "When we came home from Vietnam, we were not appreciated by other veterans organizations, by family, by friends," he said.

The Tennessee Legislature approved the new sign in an omnibus bill featuring dozens of memorial highway designations, that don't officially rename the road, but it does include commemorative signage.

"Hindsight"

State Representative Johnny Garrett, who is also running for Congress, came up with the idea to memorialize Charlie Kirk along Vietnam Veterans. "That’s a place that I thought might be a good place for people coming into my home county, and leaving my home county," said Garrett. "Obviously, hindsight is with 20/20."

NewsChannel 5 asked Garrett if there was anything he wanted to say to Vietnam Veterans who had their feelings hurt that they weren't consulted in this initial decision. "Look, I heard them, and absolutely was not the intent to hurt them in any way or do anything that would dishonor their honorable service," replied Garrett.

Garrett says he worked with TDOT to relocate the signs to nearby Long Hollow Pike. "It’s my hope that this is a resolution that we can all celebrate both Charlie’s life and continue to honor our veterans," he said.

Schricker says he hopes this is a learning experience for everyone involved. "To not forget the sacrifices that veterans gave and then their families experienced also," he said.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed in September 2025 while speaking at a university event in Utah. He had no direct ties to Middle Tennessee.