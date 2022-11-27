TDOT to halt lane closures through Thanksgiving's busiest travel days.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many folks will be back on the road Sunday after seeing friends and family for the Thanksgiving holiday and TDOT is keeping that in mind and roads clear for drivers.

According to TDOT and AAA, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year. Luckily, Tennesseans can know if they do face a slow up on their way home it will not be because of construction on the road.

With the expected higher than normal traffic volume, TDOT will stop all lane closures on highways and interstates through 6 a.m. Monday morning.

TDOT's regional HELP Trucks will be ready to help people if any incidents occur.

There may still be some construction zones in place, so remember when driving through one to follow the decreased speed limit signs posted, or else you can face up to a $500 fine. The weekend's rain also makes the roads slick, so drive carefully and make it home safely.