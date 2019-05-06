NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of Metro Nashville Public School teachers are expected to hold another sickout Monday, which forced Hillsboro High School to cancel a scheduled field trip.

MNPS officials confirmed 906 teachers are out today due to a “variety of reasons, including personal illness, family illness, professional leave, personal leave and bereavement.” It's unclear how many of those were tied to the so-called "sick out."

More than 1,000 teachers across the district were absent Friday -- many of them in protest of Mayor David Briley’s proposed budget.

The school board had asked the city for an additional $76 million enough to give teachers and support staff a 10% pay raise.

Just saw this attachment posted on behalf of Metro teachers. Several hundred plan to miss work today amid pay raise debate with Briley. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/BcCjyyIa8n — Hannah McDonald (@Hannah_NC5) May 6, 2019

However, Mayor Briley's proposed budget only gives schools an additional $28 million, less than half what they say it would take to fully fund our schools.

Monday’s absences forced the 9th grade college field trip at Hillsboro High School to be canceled. McGavock High School had the highest number of absences today at 87; however, that number was down from the 124 reported on Friday.

Other schools reporting higher than-normal absences included: Hillsboro High School (42), Hunters Lane High School (31), Thurgood Marshall Middle School (30), and Two Rivers Middle School (18).

Across the district this weekend, teachers tried to alert parents and students about these absences. They want families to be prepared for their child to have an unusual day.

A Change.org petition called "Fair pay for MNPS educators" has already received more than 1,000 signatures.

The group TeachersAreSick ( @SickTeachers ) tweeted this morning that teachers will return to class on Tuesday.

