Teal Pumpkin Project aims to make Halloween inclusive for children with food allergies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's that exciting time of year when many families add some spooky decor to their home, pick out Halloween costumes, and buy a big bag of candy. But for children with allergies, trick-or-treating Halloween night can come with big risks.

Nothing is more fun for kids than sticking their hands into a bowl and picking out their favorite candy, but imagine if one of the candy wrappers accidentally opened in that bucket. Even trace amounts of an allergen on their little fingers can be dangerous and cause a lot of anxiety for both parents and kids on Halloween.

That is why Food Allergy Research and Education, or FARE, started the Teal Pumpkin Project. A child carrying a teal plastic pumpkin bucket to go trick-or-treating indicates to neighbors that they have an allergy so they know to check if the candy they have prepared is safe for the child.

However, Tiffany Leon, the assistant director of training and professional programs at FARE, said to never assume what a kid may be allergic to if you do see a teal bucket. Even though peanut and tree nut allergies are the most common among kids, there are plenty of other things children may be allergic to such as dairy or even specific food coloring.

That is why instead of guessing, FARE is also urging people to have a separate teal pumpkin bucket ready with items that are not food related by the door to pass out, like glow sticks, bubbles, crayons, and fun pencils. That way kids with allergies or other food restrictions can still be included and safe during the holiday.

"There are one and 13 children that have food allergies," said Leon. "That's 5.6 million children across the U.S. And when kids can't participate in activities or events, whether that's a classroom project or a birthday party, and in this case Halloween, it can be really harmful for them. One and 3 children are bullied because of their food allergies. And this is just a small way to keep them included with their peers and FARE is really excited to participate and support."

FARE has an interactive map where people can add their home and indicate that they have non-food treats available for kids with allergies so they are easily found.

FARE started the Teal Pumpkin Project in Tennessee in 2013, and has seen this project grow exponentially over the years. FARE is now partnered with CVS where people can get a teal pumpkin bucket for about $3 according to the CVS website. Other stores like Walmart and Amazon carry them too, for about $10-15.