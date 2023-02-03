Watch Now
News

Actions

Teen arrested, charged in October murder on Fairwin Avenue

Brian Sutton Jr mug for web.jpeg
Metro Police
Brian Sutton Jr.
Brian Sutton Jr mug for web.jpeg
Posted at 10:01 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 23:09:57-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect of a deadly shooting last fall was arrested in Nashville Thursday.

Brian Sutton, Jr., 19, is charged with murder for the death of 18-year-old Isaac Brown on Oct. 19, 2022, says Metro police.

Brown was found dead on Fairwin Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds to his head.

Metro police say the motive in this shooting is under investigation, though "a potential drug motive is being explored."

Sutton's cell phone records and car data collected by the investigative team, led by Homicide Unit Detective Arthur Hipp, have linked him to Brown's death.

Sutton is being held without bond and is awaiting a hearing. This case remains under investigation.

See previous: Man identified after shooting on East Nashville street

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap