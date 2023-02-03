Teen arrested, charged in October murder on Fairwin Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect of a deadly shooting last fall was arrested in Nashville Thursday.

Brian Sutton, Jr., 19, is charged with murder for the death of 18-year-old Isaac Brown on Oct. 19, 2022, says Metro police.

Brown was found dead on Fairwin Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds to his head.

Metro police say the motive in this shooting is under investigation, though "a potential drug motive is being explored."

Sutton's cell phone records and car data collected by the investigative team, led by Homicide Unit Detective Arthur Hipp, have linked him to Brown's death.

Sutton is being held without bond and is awaiting a hearing. This case remains under investigation.

