Teen arrested nearly two years after deadly shooting outside Nashville nightclub

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department detectives arrested a teenager in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Nashville nightclub that killed one man and critically injured another nearly two years ago.

Edgar Garcia-Soto, 19, was arrested at his Aldersgate Drive home on multiple juvenile petitions, including homicide and 3 counts of attempted homicide, for his involvement in the September 2024 shooting outside Bucanas Night Club on Nolensville Pike, according to Metro Police.

Garcia-Soto was 17 years old at the time of the shooting and was booked into Juvenile Court. He was arrested by TITANS Unit detectives — a specialized group that investigates repeat shootings and violent crimes.

Yasser Paz, 18, and Kyaw Naing, 20, were leaving the club with two other friends in September 2024 when a vehicle pulled up next to theirs in the parking lot. Multiple men got out of the vehicle and opened fire on the group, according to Metro Police.

Paz and Naing were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Paz died at the hospital. Naing was listed in critical condition following the shooting. Their two friends were not injured.

IN-DEPTH: Watch the original report — Family remembers 18-year-old shot and killed outside South Nashville nightclub

Police said additional arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues to identify others involved in the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.

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This story was written by Jason Lamb and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.