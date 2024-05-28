Teen said he didn't know gun was loaded in deadly shooting of Franklin girl

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teenager told Franklin police he didn't know a gun was loaded after the deadly shooting of a teen girl during Memorial Day weekend.

The girl who died was identified as Lily Basil, according to the arrest affidavit. Per a meal train page for her family, Basil had just graduated from Page High School. Matthew Roufail, 18, is charged with criminal homicide. The bullet hit her shoulder.

Roufail admitted to shooting Basil with what he believed was a .22 caliber rifle. The gun was retrieved from a trunk where both Basil and Roufail gathered.

Two people tried to rush Basil to the hospital. However, she later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police took Roufail in for questioning after they found him at Williamson Medical Center, where he thought Basil was being taken for treatment.

Roufail's first court date is set for June 8.

How to help the Basil family

The Franklin and Page community are trying to help the Basil family after the loss of their daughter.

A meal train has been put in place for those who want to help.

You can find that link here.