Teen suspected of shooting, killing man outside 4:13 Strong arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teenager who is suspected of killing a man during a shooting outside a Nashville nonprofit in early October was arrested Tuesday night after a brief chase.

Malik Turrentine, 19, was arrested around 7 p.m. by TITANS detectives with the Metro police department just after he left a store on Dickerson Pike, says Metro police. Detectives chased him on foot before the arrest was made.

Turrentine was wanted for the murder of 44-year-old Michael Harvell, who was shot outside 4:13 Strong on October 6. 4:13 Strong is a nonprofit that helps young men who are unemployed or underemployed. Men ranging in age from 18 to 30 live on campus for months at a time.

Metro police said a fight broke out between two young men the day before the shooting and one of them was asked to leave. When he came back Sunday night and was kicked out, police say that's when the shooting happened.

Harvell was there as the father of another resident in the program.

No bond information has been posted yet for Turrentine.

