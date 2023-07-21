Teen Virtuoso uplifts patients and staff at TriStar Hendersonville through his music

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a place meant to treat the body, those at TriStar Hendersonville got a treat for the soul.

"It's like I'm touching their heart," Isaias Vargas said.

It's been said that when words fail, music speaks and for Isaias, his talent does an awful lot of talking.

"I told her, he is going to be a monster in music," Isaias' dad, Jacob said.

Jacob works at TriStar Hendersonville. The hospital let Isaias perform, helping uplift staff and patients. He has what many would see as a superpower called perfect pitch.

Isaias can play a lot of different instruments and it seems like it all came pretty naturally to him.

"My autism it makes me get good at instruments," he said.

The music that has been around him his whole life, also lights up for him in a unique way.

"More like the Christmas lights," Isaias said.

It is because of a condition called Synesthesia, where he sees color when he hears music. He plans on keeping up with music, making a career out of it.