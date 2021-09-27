Teenage girl killed, another injured in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teenage girl is dead and another is injured in a shooting in South Nashville Sunday night.

The shooting was reported at about 8:00p.m. Sunday on Eckhart Drive.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the girls got into an argument with a group of young men.

Sixteen-year-old Ja'niya Birdsong was shot and killed. Her family member, 17-year-old Jaquilynn Tolbert was injured.

BREAKING: A dispute between 2 teenage girls & several young men resulted in gunfire Sun night in the 3800 block of Eckhart Dr in South Nashville. Ja'niya Birdsong, 16, was killed. Her relative, Jaquilynn Tolbert, 17, was wounded (not life threatening). Strong leads being pursued. pic.twitter.com/UJuzMdJnUE — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 27, 2021

Metro Police said detectives are pursuing strong leads in the case.

According to Metro's Police Data Dashboard, this is the Nashville's 89th homicide of the year. That's up from 66 homicides compared with the same time last year, according to an independent NewsChannel 5 count.

Sunday night's fatal shooting happened in the 37211 zip code. There have already been eight homicides reported in that zip code this year.

One of them was just about a block away from Sunday night's scene. In July, police said a woman shot and killed a man in self-defense on Scotwood Drive.

This is a developing story, keep checking back for updates.