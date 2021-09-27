Watch
News

Actions

Teenage girl killed, another injured in South Nashville shooting

Metro police pursuing "strong leads" in investigation
items.[0].image.alt
Metro Nashville Police Dept.
A teenage girl was killed and a second was injured in a shooting Sunday night.
One teenager killed, one injured in South Nashville shooting
Posted at 3:24 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 04:24:35-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teenage girl is dead and another is injured in a shooting in South Nashville Sunday night.

The shooting was reported at about 8:00p.m. Sunday on Eckhart Drive.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the girls got into an argument with a group of young men.
Sixteen-year-old Ja'niya Birdsong was shot and killed. Her family member, 17-year-old Jaquilynn Tolbert was injured.

Metro Police said detectives are pursuing strong leads in the case.

According to Metro's Police Data Dashboard, this is the Nashville's 89th homicide of the year. That's up from 66 homicides compared with the same time last year, according to an independent NewsChannel 5 count.

Sunday night's fatal shooting happened in the 37211 zip code. There have already been eight homicides reported in that zip code this year.

One of them was just about a block away from Sunday night's scene. In July, police said a woman shot and killed a man in self-defense on Scotwood Drive.

This is a developing story, keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap