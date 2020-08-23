Teens 4 Equality rally expresses frustration over new protest law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of people took over the streets in downtown Nashville to protest a new law that will increase penalties against demonstrators.

The rally, organized by Teens 4 Equality, marched from the Bicentennial bells, to Legislative Plaza, and ended at the Capitol.

Governor Lee signed into law on Thursday a bill that allows for stricter penalties for protestors who camp on state property.

Camping on state property, which was previously a misdemeanor, will now be classified as a Class E felony punishable by one to six years in prison. Convicted felons also lose the right to vote and carry a gun.

In addition, marking government property with chalk is now criminalized as well.

"It's starting to feel like they are trying to hush us and silence us from raising awareness," organizer Rienne Hill said. "That's not going to happen."

Hill says this is her first time at a protest this year, but it certainly won't be her last.

She is one of the newest members of Teens 4 Equality.

Demonstrators that are part of people’s plaza camped at the Capitol for more than 60 days before this bill passed. They have since been forced to move.