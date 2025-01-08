TEMA declares a state of emergency ahead of Friday's snow statewide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A state of emergency is going into effect ahead of the winter weather expected to hit much of Tennessee on Friday.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday that residents needed to prepare for inches of snow. Our Storm 5 Weather team has predicted between 3 to 6 inches across Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

We have a Storm 5 Alert in place for Friday, with the bulk of snow expected between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

WTVF The amount of snow expected in our viewing area on Friday, Jan. 10.

TEMA director Patrick Sheehan said that Thursday should be a day to stock up on groceries and asked residents to stay at home this weekend unless travel is necessary.

Sheehan said the Tennessee Valley Authority has plans in place for the winter weather ahead. He said the forecast has little ice predicted, which is good news for power lines and keeping the electricity on.

School closures are up to individual districts and school boards, but Sheehan predicted most systems will probably make a decision Thursday evening going into Friday.

View all active school closings and delays here Interactive Radar View Radar Current Conditions Humidity: 52%

Dew point: 14°

Pressure: 30.36 in

Wind speed: 7 mph

Wind direction: NNW

Visibility: 10.0 mi

Sunrise: 06:58 AM

Sunset: 04:49 PM Prepare your vehicle before hitting the road Driving during icy and snowy conditions is dangerous, but if you have to get out on the roads, be sure to prepare your vehicle first! Car emergency kit necessities: Tips for driving safely in the snow: Don't forget the four Ps! The National Weather Service urges everyone during dangerously cold weather to remember the four Ps: People, pets, plants and pipes! Be sure to check on vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and children. Make sure outdoor pets have a warm shelter or bring them inside. Bring your plants inside or cover the ones that must remain outside. Lastly, cover any outdoor exposed pipes and drip your indoor faucets. Is your home prepared for the cold weather? It's important to prepare your home before cold weather moves in! Read more: Experts recommend how to prepare your home for winter weather Winter weather preparedness checklist:

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at emily.west@newschannel5.com.